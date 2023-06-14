Amritpal Aide Avtar Singh Khanda on Life Support in London, Suffering from Cancer: Intel Sources

Avtar Singh Khanda, handler of arrested Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh, has been hospitalised in London, with top intelligence sources telling CNN-News18 that he is suffering from blood cancer.

Khanda had groomed Amritpal and also propped him up in Punjab as the leader of ‘Waris Punjab De’ after its founder Deep Sidhu’s death. He was arrested in the UK for pulling down India’s national flag at the embassy in London.

Khanda, who is accused of training Sikh youths on how to make live bombs and handling of IEDs, is in the early stages of blood cancer. Sources said Khanda’s body got poisoned due to complications arising out of cancer. He is on life support at a multi-speciality hospital.

Khanda is reportedly the head of the London unit of the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) and is the son of KLF terrorist Kulwant Singh Khukhrana.

Amritpal was arrested from Punjab’s Moga district on April 23. He and his associates were booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempting to murder, attacking police personnel, and creating obstructions in public servants’ lawful discharge of duty.