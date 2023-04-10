Amritpal Singh's Close Aide Papalpreet Arrested From Amritsar by Punjab Police

Pro-Khalistani leader and radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh’s close aide Papalpreet has been arrested from Amritsar, in an operation conducted by Punjab Police Special Cell.

Meanwhile, Amritpal Singh continues to be on the run. Both Amritpal and Papalpreet were recently spotted in the latest pictures that went viral on social media. Both appeared relaxed, with Amritpal Singh seen wearing a jacket, a maroon turban and sunglasses and holding a beverage can.

Papalpreet is said to be Amritpal Singh’s mentor. He was allegedly in contact with Pakistan’s spy agency ISI, reports earlier said.

Punjab Police had earlier revealed that Amritpal Singh and Papalpreet Singh were allegedly harboured by a woman, Baljit Kaur, at her home in Shahabad in Haryana’s Kurukshetra district on March 19.

Before that, the duo allegedly stayed at another woman, Balbir Kaur’s residence in Patiala’s Hargobind Nagar on the same day for five to six hours.

Police had also recovered CCTV footage purportedly showing Amritpal, dressed in a jacket and trousers and speaking on a mobile phone in Patiala.

In the footage, the ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief could also be seen holding a bag with a white cloth covering his face. Papalpreet could also be seen in the footage. In a second footage from the same spot, a sunglass-wearing Amritpal could be seen speaking on the phone while walking on the street.

Fugitive Amritpal Singh has been on the run ever since Punjab Police launched a crackdown against him and members of his ‘Waris Punjab De’.

The radical preacher escaped the police crackdown in Jalandhar district on March 18, switching vehicles and changing appearances. He is believed to be possessing multiple passports with different identities.

Amritpal and his associates have been booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants

