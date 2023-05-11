Amritsar Blasts | No Shrapnel, Low-Grade Explosive Suggest Motive Was Panic Among Tourists: Officials

Three low-intensity explosions have jolted Amritsar now in a week, with the latest blast occurring on Wednesday midnight behind the Guru Ramdas Niwas building. The first blast was reported on a heritage street near the Golden Temple on May 6, while the second one occurred in the area less than 30 hours later.

Officials told News18 that as per preliminary forensic analysis, the make of the three bombs was similar and these may have been triggered to cause panic and not harm.

“Low grade explosive was used, most likely potassium chlorate," an officer told News18.

Punjab Police suspect that the explosives were procured from firecrackers. Harjit Singh, one of the suspects arrested by Punjab Police, worked in a cracker factory. Four others have been arrested in the case, including a newly married couple.

Officials from central investigative agencies told News18 that the series of blasts around the Golden Temple seemed to have been triggered to cause panic. “It seems the intention was to provoke and not cause harm. No shrapnel was found in any of the three IEDs," an official told News18.

The explosives, as per the police, were packed in a metal tiffin box and an energy drink can. The explosion on Thursday was triggered around midnight and the police were informed around 12:10am. The Punjab DGP said the IEDs were assembled in the washroom of Guru Ramdas Sarai where the blast occurred. Scanning the CCTV footage led the police to the suspects.

While Punjab Police have not yet concluded the blasts to be terror attacks, central agencies suspect that the explosions were meant to serve as a message from radical Khalistani elements.

“It seems that the motive is to make Amritsar worrying for tourists and establish the city as a religious destination only," an officer said.

All three blasts were triggered in the Golden Temple area which also houses the Jallianwala Bagh memorial, Rani Durgamati temple and numerous shops selling local wares. These are thronged by tourists of all faiths and nationalities.

Police officials said initial findings suggest the suspects were highly radicalised. Syringes recovered from them has also led to suspicion of a new module of narcotics and terrorism.

The NIA and NSG have joined the probe informally, while the Punjab Police have formed an SIT to question the suspects and further investigate the case.