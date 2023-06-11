Amritsar-bound IndiGo Flight Enters Pakistan Airspace Due to Bad Weather; Returns Safely 30 Mins Later

An IndiGo flight flying from Amritsar to Ahmedabad on Sunday entered Pakistan airspace due to bad weather, went up to Gujranwala before it came back to the Indian airspace safely.

In a statement, the airline said, “IndiGo Flight 6E-645 had had to take a deviation over Atari into Pakistan airspace due to bad weather on Saturday."

This deviation, the airline added, was “well coordinated" with Pakistan by Amritsar ATC through telephone and the crew was in continuous contact with authorities.

The IndiGo plane with a ground speed of 454 knots entered north of Lahore around 7:30 in the evening, according to Dawn.

The plane re-entered the Indian airspace around 8:01 pm.

Citing a senior official of Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Dawn said, that it was no unusual for airlines to enter each others airspaces due to bad weather conditions.

Last month, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight entered Indian airspace and stayed there for nearly 10 minutes due to heavy rainfall in Pakistan.

The flight, PK248, was returning from Muscat on May 4 and was attempting to land at the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore. However, heavy rainfall made it difficult for the pilot to land the Boeing 777 aircraft.

With agency inputs