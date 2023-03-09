CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Australian PM Air IndiaBengaluru NewsHeat WavePM Modi
Home » India » Amritsar: Close Aide of Amritpal Singh Arrested At Airport, Was Trying to Flee Country
1-MIN READ

Amritsar: Close Aide of Amritpal Singh Arrested At Airport, Was Trying to Flee Country

Reported By: Swati Bhan

Edited By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: March 09, 2023, 20:39 IST

Punjab, India

Amritpal Singh had been getting ideological support from radical elements in the UK and Canada. (File pic: PTI) File pic/PTI

Amritpal Singh had been getting ideological support from radical elements in the UK and Canada. (File pic: PTI) File pic/PTI

Officials said that Aujala was trying to flee to England. According to information he was trying to take an Air India flight for London.

A close aide of controversial Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh was arrested at the Amritsar airport on Thursday, after he allegedly tried to flee out of the country.

Airport authorities at Sri Guru Ramdass International airport detained Gurinderpal Singh Aujala, who reportedly handled social media for the controversial radical preacher.

Officials said that Aujala was trying to flee to England. According to information he was trying to take an Air India flight for London.

Aujla is a UK based Non Resident Indian (NRI) and was wanted by Jalandhar police who had issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him. He has been evading arrest and failed to appear before the court.

As per details, Sadar police at Jalandhar had booked him under section 188 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) in February for displaying weapon on social media. He has been on the run ever since.

Today when he reached at the Airport, he was held by airport authorities and handed over to police. The police seized his mobile and further probe was on to ascertain his links with foreign based radicals.

A police official said that Jalandhar police was informed about his arrest and a team from there was coming to take him.

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
Swati Bhan
Swati Bhan, Contributing Editor, News 18, has a journalistic career spanning over two decades. She has previously worked with The Indian Express, The ...Read More
first published:March 09, 2023, 20:36 IST
last updated:March 09, 2023, 20:39 IST
Read More