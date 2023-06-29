Gunpoint Robbery Caught on Camera: Robbers Steal Gold and Rs 10,000 in Amritsar | WATCH

A gang of robbers looted gold and Rs 10,000 at gunpoint in Amritsar. A video of the entire robbery has gone viral on social media.

In the video, two robbers with orange cloth wrapped around their face can be seen pointing gun at a man, who was unloading milk from a van. Seeing the gun pointed towards him, the victim did not resists and quickly gave them what they wanted.

One of the robbers was also seen checking the man for cash or any other expensive belonging. This comes months after masked men looted a bank in Amritsar in February.

Two unidentified miscreants looted about Rs 22 lakh from a Punjab National Bank branch in Amritsar. According to police, an armed goon entered the bank and pointed a pistol at the cashier, asking him to hand over the money while his accomplice waited outside, on a scooter.

The incident occurred on February 16, this year.

Just like in this case, the accused were wearing a cap and mask when they entered the bank brandishing a pistol and held the cashier at gunpoint, demanding money while his accomplice gave him instructions from outside.

The two fled from the spot after looting the bank. There was no security guard at the bank during the incident.