Amritsar: Midnight Hoax Call Claiming Bombs Planted At Golden Temple Triggers Panic, One Arrested

Curated By: Kavya Mishra

News18.com

Last Updated: June 03, 2023, 18:14 IST

Amritsar, India

The caller, identified as Nihang has been arrested. (Representational Image: Unsplash/Raghu Nayyar)

During the police interrogation, the accused admitted that he made the call as a prank claiming that he had only intended to play a joke using a stolen phone

A youth was arrested on Friday by Amritsar Police for allegedly making a hoax call to the control room threatening multiple bombings in the famous Sikh pilgrim site Golden Temple.

As per India Today, the man claimed that the alleged bombs were planted around the revered Schkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib, also known as the Golden Temple, which is a famous religious site and receives thousands of visitors every day.

Authorities immediately rushed to the spot and conducted an extensive search operation throughout the night but nothing was found.

Later, the caller, identified as Nihang, was traced and arrested by the police.

During the interrogation, Nihang admitted that he made the call as a prank claiming that he had only intended to play a joke using a stolen phone.

After further investigation, Amritsar police also took Nihang’s four children into detention to check their involvement in the irresponsible prank.

    Meanwhile, Amit Sharma, Amritsar police commissioner told India Today that he was disappointed over such irresponsible behaviour and urged people not to waste the time of the police force as such rumours cause unwarranted panic among the public.

