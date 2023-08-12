CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Fuming Over Daughter's Night-out, Amritsar Man Kills Teen with Sword, Drags Body on Bike | WATCH
1-MIN READ

Fuming Over Daughter's Night-out, Amritsar Man Kills Teen with Sword, Drags Body on Bike | WATCH

Curated By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: August 12, 2023, 09:45 IST

Amritsar, India

Amritsar police said that a Nihang Sikh killed his daughter with a sword because the girl 'left home without informing her parents'. (Twitter/@parteekmahal)

Amritsar Honour Killing: The Nihang Sikh told the court that he did not want to be like other parents in the village who would at the most 'confine their daughters' if they did something inappropriate.

A man from Punjab’s Amritsar, dressed in traditional Nihang attire, murdered his 16-year-old daughter in public, tied her body to his motorcycle and dragged it around his village to “set an example". The man decided to mete out the horrific punishment after his teen daughter went for a “night-out".

According to a report in Times of India, the father was incensed at the 16-year-old spending a night “in someone else’s house". A video of the man dragging the body on his motorcycle has been circulating on social media.

The report quoted police as saying that a separate footage from a CCTV showed the father dumping his daughter’s body on a railway track after the alleged honour killing.

The father was arrested a day after witnesses reported the crime. He was produced in court on Friday, where he told the judge that he did not want to be like other parents in the village who would at the most “confine their daughters" if they did something inappropriate.

“I am a man of dignity," the man, in traditional Nihang attire, was quoted by TOI. He said that he didn’t repent his act.

The report further quoted him as saying that the punishment he meted out to the 16-year-old was meant to be a deterrent to other girls repeating what his daughter allegedly did. The court remanded him in police custody for a day, the report stated.

