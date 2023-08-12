Fuming Over Daughter's Night-out, Amritsar Man Kills Teen with Sword, Drags Body on Bike | WATCH

A man from Punjab’s Amritsar, dressed in traditional Nihang attire, murdered his 16-year-old daughter in public, tied her body to his motorcycle and dragged it around his village to “set an example". The man decided to mete out the horrific punishment after his teen daughter went for a “night-out".

According to a report in Times of India, the father was incensed at the 16-year-old spending a night “in someone else’s house". A video of the man dragging the body on his motorcycle has been circulating on social media.

“I killed my daughter because she stayed outside with somebody. I killed her because of my pride, and this will also serve as a lesson to girls studying in 6th and 7th class.” This statement is from Nihang Singh who committed the recent honor killing in Amritsar. #Amritsar… pic.twitter.com/VFWCbf4HgK— Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) August 11, 2023

The report quoted police as saying that a separate footage from a CCTV showed the father dumping his daughter’s body on a railway track after the alleged honour killing.

#WATCH | Amritsar, Punjab: Avtar Singh, SHO, Tarsikka says, "Yesterday we received information that a Nihang Sikh from Muchhal village killed his daughter with a sword, tied her body to his motorcycle and dragged the body and left it at a railway crossing. We've arrested the… pic.twitter.com/McoQLRDlRq— ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2023

The father was arrested a day after witnesses reported the crime. He was produced in court on Friday, where he told the judge that he did not want to be like other parents in the village who would at the most “confine their daughters" if they did something inappropriate.

“I am a man of dignity," the man, in traditional Nihang attire, was quoted by TOI. He said that he didn’t repent his act.

The report further quoted him as saying that the punishment he meted out to the 16-year-old was meant to be a deterrent to other girls repeating what his daughter allegedly did. The court remanded him in police custody for a day, the report stated.