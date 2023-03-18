The Mumbai Police has now booked “designer" Aniksha Jaisinghani for extortion too for demanding a ransom of Rs 10 crore from Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

An FIR has been filed under section 385 of the IPC (putting or attempting to put in a person the fear of injury in order to commit extortion) after it came to light that Aniksha had also sent two videos to Amruta, threating to make it viral if Rs 10 crore was not paid.

An official said that the video was not made by her and Mumbai police is now on a lookout for the person who made the clip.

According to a report in Indian Express, while the FIR was registered against Aniksha and her father Anil Jaisinghani on February 20, alleging a bribe offer of Rs 1 crore to Amruta, police officers said an extortion attempt was made a couple of days after the FIR.

Aniksha was arrested on Thursday and produced in a special court in Mumbai, which granted her custody to the police until March 21 on the ground that her custodial interrogation was necessary for further investigation.

Who is Anil Jaisinghani?

Even as Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis told the Assembly that Anil Jaisinghani, a bookie, is facing 14 to 15 cases and is absconding, a report in Lokmat claimed former that he is a former NCP corporator and a top international cricket bookie.

A report in The Free Press Journal stated that Anil used to take bets running into several crores during IPL matches. An Ulhasnagar resident, he is known to trap police officers by offering huge bribes, video record the handing over of cash, and then blackmail the cops.

One of his victims was of the rank of a deputy police commissioner who then quit his job in utter disgust. Anil Jaisinghani is reported to be linked to betting syndicates in Dubai, Karachi and Delhi, the FPJ report claimed.

The Lokmat report stated that Anil was initially a Congress member and had contested for the post of corporator twice on the grand old party ticket. After the release of the then criminal-MLA Pappu Kalani from jail before the municipal elections in 2002, the atmosphere in Ulhasnagar turned gloomy.

The Nationalist Congress Party, the outfit Kalani belonged to, got a clear majority in municipal corporation polls. Anil Jaisinghani was elected as a corporator from NCP during Kalani’s rule.

How Anil Jaisinghani Used ‘Expensive Dogs’ to Evade Arrest

According to the Lokmat report, the cricket bookie was always protected by armed guards and had expensive dogs. If the police or anyone else went to his house, Anil would release dogs on him. Hence, the report claimed, even police officers were afraid to go to his residence.

At loggerheads with senior political leaders, Anil had created a stir when the police raided his house and registered a case in the cricket betting matter when he was a corporator. Since then, the father of the ‘designer’ has remained in controversy.

The report quoted police as saying that many cases have been registered against his father, Arjun Jaisinghani, as well. Anil has been absconding in connection with various crimes for the past eight years.

