Mumbai Police appealed to extend its custody of bookie Anil Jaisinghani and his daughter Aniksha Jaisinghani, who were produced before a sessions court on Tuesday, on grounds that technical evidence was missing in the case.

Presenting their argument, police said they were still on the lookout for the owner of a phone used to communicate with complainant Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

In fact, while seeking custody of Aniksha, police also mentioned that they wanted to retrieve the password of the dongle found in her possession. The designer was arrested from Ulhasnagar last week on extortion charges.

On investigating further, police said they found that Aniksha had sent several messages, videos and voice notes from Anil’s phone after it was found that she had saved the same number as ‘Papayya’ on her mobile phone.

After Aniksha was arrested, five teams of Mumbai Police set out to find Anil, who was on the run, and eventually nabbed him late on March 19 from Gujarat.

Informing the court about the proceedings, the public prosecutor mentioned that Anil was arrested from Bardola with the help of technical as well as intelligence inputs.

“Police nabbed him from Gujarat, but they needed to ascertain his identity as he was living on a forged identity all this while, which is why they took him in custody from Gujarat but they didn’t arrest him there,” said the public prosecutor.

Police investigation has also found that he was on the run because of cases registered against him and was on the run to hide his identity. Anil’s personal belongings and iPhone 8 were also seized.

Police now intend to cross-examine Anil and Aniksha and cross-check videos and photos sent to Amruta, as they believe that the video sent was made by someone else.

As part of the investigation, more than 100 GB data, which has been collected from the devices of Jaisinghani, will also be retrieved. Jaisinghani’s lawyer Manan Sanghai argued that despite an FIR lodged against him in Ahmedabad for seven years, Gujarat police did not arrest him but helped Mumbai Police and handed him over; this raised a lot of questions.

“People at Mantralaya wanted him to be arrested, which is why he was directly brought to Mumbai. No attempt for transit remand from Godhra to Mumbai was made; this is why this arrest is illegal,” said Sanghai.

