Home » India » Amruta Fadnavis Threat Case: Mumbai Court Sends 'Bookie' Anil Jaisinghani in 14-day Judicial Custody
1-MIN READ

Amruta Fadnavis Threat Case: Mumbai Court Sends 'Bookie' Anil Jaisinghani in 14-day Judicial Custody

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: March 27, 2023, 19:55 IST

Mumbai, India

According to police, 17 cases are pending against Anil Jaisinghani. (File photo)

According to police, 17 cases are pending against Anil Jaisinghani. (File photo)

Special public prosecutor Ajay Misar sought an extension of the custody of the duo for five more days, but the court remanded them in judicial custody

A court here on Monday remanded suspected bookie Anil Jaisinghani to 14-day judicial custody in a case pertaining to allegedly trying to blackmail and bribe Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ wife Amruta.

He was arrested last week from Gujarat, along with his cousin Nirmal Jaisinghani.

The duo was produced before additional sessions judge, D D Almale, at the end of their remand on Monday.

Special public prosecutor Ajay Misar sought an extension of the custody of the duo for five more days, but the court remanded them in judicial custody.

Anil Jaisinghani’s daughter Aniksha Jaisinghani is also an accused in the case. She too is in judicial custody.

Based on a complaint filed by the deputy chief minister’s wife police had registered a case against the father-daughter duo under IPC sections for conspiracy and extortion and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

According to police, 17 cases are pending against Anil Jaisinghani.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Saurabh Verma
Saurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a Senior Sub-editor. He keenly observes politics and loves ...Read More
first published:March 27, 2023, 19:55 IST
last updated:March 27, 2023, 19:55 IST