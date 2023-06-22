An Andhra Mom's Revenge Story: Woman Kills Ex-lover for Son's Murder

In a shocking case of revenge, a woman in Andhra Pradesh killed a man accused of murdering her son by slitting his throat one-and-half-year ago. The incident took place on Tuesday night and the woman surrendered to the police on Wednesday morning.

According to the police, Jaan Bi, a single mother, has been staying with her two sons in Narasaraopet area of Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu district and doing labour works along with her children for livelihood. Her husband, Shabbir, died 15 years ago.

Jaan Bi was then in a relationship with local rowdy sheeter Sheik Baji (36). On knowing about their relationship, Jaan Bi’s elder son warned Sheik Baji not to visit their house. Furious with the warning, Shiek Baji. with the help of his three friends, murdered Jaan Bi’s elder son by slitting his throat on August, 2021.

Jaan Bi then, along with her brother Hussian and younger son, killed main accused Kasam at Cinema Hall Junction in Narasaraopet on December, 2021, when he was in an inebriated condition. Jaan Bi immediately surrendered to the police but came out on bail few months back and hatched a plan to kill the second accused, Baji.

It was said that Baji was leading an undisclosed life since one-and-half-year after came to know about the oath taken by Jaan Bi to kill him.

After coming out of jail, Jaan Bi got Baji’s phone number with the help of her friends. She laid a trap on him by calling him regularly for four days and managed to convince him that she forget about the old grudge and want to have a live-in relationship with him as she has been living alone.

She invited him to her brother’s birthday celebrations on Tuesday night. She hatched a plan to kill Baji with her brother Hussain and his friends Gopikrishna and Harish.

Baji, who got inebriated at the party, was then killed by four persons including Jaan Bi. They attacked Baji with knives and killed him. They tried to burn the body by pouring the petrol. As the body was partially burnt, they dig a pit and buried the body. They went to police station on Wednesday morning and surrendered after informing them about the murder.

Police took them into custody. Narasaraopet (rural) circle inspector Bhaktavatsala Reddy and sub inspector Balanagi Reddy rushed to the spot recovered the Baji’s body of Baji. A case was registered and investigation on. The deceased survived with wife Mobina, one daughter and two sons.