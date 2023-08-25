An Interfaith Couple & 3 Eloping Plans: UP's Brutal Double Murder is All About 'Love, Rivalry & Butchery'

An interfaith love story, couple’s repeated attempts to elope and the subsequent rivalry between their families led to the killing of a 55-year-old man and his wife in Sitapur’s Hargaon, 90km north of Lucknow. The victims were brutally beaten to death with iron rods and sticks allegedly by their neighbours.

The case may seem like the common personal enmity murders that often hit the headlines, but the latest Uttar Pradesh murder has many layers to it.

Who Are the Victims and the Accused?

The victims have been identified as 55-year-old Mohammed Abbas and 53-year-old Kamrul Nissa. Police said that their son was in love with their neighbour’s daughter, who was from the majority community. A long-standing, ugly rivalry over their affair reportedly instigated the girl’s family to kill the parents of her lover.

Police have arrested the girl’s brother Shailendra Jaiswal, her brother-in-law Pallu Jaiswal, and a close family friend Amarnath Kumar, while her parents Rampal (48) and Ramapati (42) are on the run.

The arrests came after the deceased couple’s daughter Yasmeen filed an FIR. Five people have been booked for Charges of rioting, murder and assault.

The Love Story That Led to Sitapur Double Murder

According to a report in Times of India, enmity between Abbas’ family and Jaiswal family started in 2020 when the former’s 28-year-old son, Shaukat, eloped with Jaiswal’s daughter who lived in the same locality.

The report stated that a complicated legal entanglement ensued as the girl was not 18 - the legal minimum age at which a woman can marry in India. Shaukat faced accusations of kidnapping, rape, and violations of the POCSO Act.

Shaukat spent 23 months in jail, following which he was released on bail in April. The situation, however, worsened as the couple eloped again, prompting the girl’s parents to file a case.

In a pivotal development, the TOI report stated, the girl testified in court that she had willingly chosen to leave with her partner. Consequently, Shaukat was acquitted.

The tensions reached a point of no return when the Jaiswal family arranged their daughter’s marriage to someone else on May 26. The girl fled with Shaukat once again on August 14. This was their third elopement, which led to the tragic events.

The double murder took place on the intervening night of August 18 and 19 when the girl’s family allegedly visited Shaukat’s parents in their residence late in the night of last Friday.

Police received information about the gruesome crime the following day (August 19) and discovered the bodies of Abbas and Nissa, the TOI report quoted Hargaon SHO BP Singh as saying.

The report stated that subsequently, Yasmeen filed a police complaint, naming the five suspects. Authorities have extended protection to the interfaith couple following the murder and relocated them to an undisclosed place.