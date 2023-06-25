CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :PM Modi in EgyptDelhi RainManipur ViolenceMumbai RainsPM Modi US Visit
Home » India » An Overflowing River, a Rope & Several Locals: How a Woman Was Rescued as Her Car Got Stuck | Video
1-MIN READ

An Overflowing River, a Rope & Several Locals: How a Woman Was Rescued as Her Car Got Stuck | Video

Curated By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: June 25, 2023, 21:39 IST

New Delhi, India

Screengrab of the video showing locals, with great difficulty, trying to rescue the stuck woman in Haryana. (Twitter/@sumedhasharma86)

Screengrab of the video showing locals, with great difficulty, trying to rescue the stuck woman in Haryana. (Twitter/@sumedhasharma86)

The current of the water was so fast, that the locals stumbled several times before reaching the vehicle and finally rescuing the woman who was later taken to a nearby hospital

A woman was rescued by locals after her car dramatically swept away in the heavy current of a river in Haryana’s Panchkula on Sunday.

A purported video of the incident show a group of local men, moving towards the car with the support of a rope, and rescuing her out of it.

The current of the water was so fast, that the locals stumbled several times before reaching the vehicle. At one point, a man gets stuck due to the rope, but rescues himself, with great difficulty from the rising tides.

The woman, who had come to offer prayers at a temple in Kharak Mangoli had parked her car on the river bank.

According to officials, the water level of the river suddenly rose, and the woman’s car got washed away in a flash flood while she was sitting inside it, news agency PTI said.

The woman was rushed to a hospital after this.

Efforts to recover the woman’s car, with the help of a crane was also underway, news agency ANI said.

This comes after, eight people were stuck in Ghaggar river in Panchkula, and were rescued by a team of  National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

The water level in the river increased due to rain in its catchment areas.

Many parts of Haryana and Punjab received rains, leading to a drop in the minimum temperature, the weather department said on Sunday.

In the past 24-hours ending at 8:30 am Sunday, Ambala, Karnal, Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Gurugram, Kurukshetra and Mohali received rains, according to a report of the MeT office.

About the Author
Aashi Sadana
Aashi works at the 'Breaking News Desk' of News18.com. After doing History Honors from Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi, she went on to complete her mas...Read More
first published:June 25, 2023, 21:37 IST
last updated:June 25, 2023, 21:39 IST