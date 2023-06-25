An Overflowing River, a Rope & Several Locals: How a Woman Was Rescued as Her Car Got Stuck | Video

A woman was rescued by locals after her car dramatically swept away in the heavy current of a river in Haryana’s Panchkula on Sunday.

A purported video of the incident show a group of local men, moving towards the car with the support of a rope, and rescuing her out of it.

The current of the water was so fast, that the locals stumbled several times before reaching the vehicle. At one point, a man gets stuck due to the rope, but rescues himself, with great difficulty from the rising tides.

The woman, who had come to offer prayers at a temple in Kharak Mangoli had parked her car on the river bank.

This is what happens when you ignore security alerts A woman swept along with her car in Ghaggar river today in Panchkula she came to immerse something. Rescued by volunteers.

According to officials, the water level of the river suddenly rose, and the woman’s car got washed away in a flash flood while she was sitting inside it, news agency PTI said.

The woman was rushed to a hospital after this.

Efforts to recover the woman’s car, with the help of a crane was also underway, news agency ANI said.

This comes after, eight people were stuck in Ghaggar river in Panchkula, and were rescued by a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

The water level in the river increased due to rain in its catchment areas.

Many parts of Haryana and Punjab received rains, leading to a drop in the minimum temperature, the weather department said on Sunday.

In the past 24-hours ending at 8:30 am Sunday, Ambala, Karnal, Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Gurugram, Kurukshetra and Mohali received rains, according to a report of the MeT office.