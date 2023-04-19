Ancient City on India-Bangladesh Border Draws Devotees to Celebrate Goddess Dapat Kali

The district of South Dinajpur straddles the border between India and Bangladesh, with Hili, an ancient town on the banks of the Yamuna River, at its heart. The famed Trimahini region’s Dapat (Power) Kali Puja and the accompanying fair have long been a gathering point for people of all communities.

The annual celebration begins on Chaitra Sankranti, as devotees worship Goddess Dapat Kali with fervent devotion for three days. Crowds of worshippers, some numbering in the thousands, attend this age-old fair, which has been held in the region for hundreds of years according to local lore.

Some historical information was uncovered during the temple’s establishment, revealing the goddess’s awe-inspiring miracles.

The ancient Sri Sri Dapat Kali Mata Temple in Hili Block hosts the annual puja on Chitra Sankranti Tithi. Mangal Ghat is established nine days before the annual puja, with a complete nine-day worship schedule.

Around 5,000 devotees gather for the puja, with lakhs visiting the temple during the event. Additionally, a three-day fair takes place.

The annual puja begins at dawn, following tradition. Step by step, the worship of ten temples, including Shiva, Basali, Sheetala, Mansa, and Lakshmi-Narayan, is completed.

Women flock to the temple from early morning, with a goat sacrifice taking place at noon. Lakhs of devotees gather on the temple grounds for the puja and fair.

Debdulal Mondal, a member of the Puja committee, said, “After two years of Covid-19, this year has seen the maximum crowd. But we have arranged everything perfectly.

We have followed all the rules of the Puja since the beginning. People from far and wide gathered together to fulfill their wishes. Usually, we have permission for the fair to last three days. This year, sales have also been good at the fair."

Legend has it that the goddess is often seen walking with an anklet in the temple grounds, among other miracles. Both Hindu and Muslim communities in the region come together to rejoice on the occasion of the fair.

Prasad, a religious offering, is distributed along with the worship of the goddess. The fair features a variety of shops, from food vendors to stalls selling an array of items.

