Andhra: Case Registered After 'Mentally Ill' Elderly Woman Cremates Husband at Home in Kurnool

In a shocking incident, an elderly woman in Pathikonda village of Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district, cremated her husband all by herself at her home, after he passed away due to ill health on Monday. According to the police, the woman, Lalitha is mentally unstable and took the drastic step as the elderly couple was allegedly abandoned by their sons and had no social connections left.

Hari Krishna Prasad (63), who was affected by paralysis in 2016 and was suffering from Parkinson’s disease succumbed to ill health on Monday morning, following which Lalitha, who is battling depression herself, burned his dead body at their house using some discarded cartons, old books and pieces of cloth.

She also attempted to conduct the funeral rituals, police said.

The locals informed the police after they saw smoke coming out of the house.

Police rushed to the spot and enter the house by breaking the doors, where they found the burnt dead body.

“They (couple) were living alone and no one was taking care of them. They are not poor and have two sons. One works in Medicover (hospital) and another in Canada," Kurnool superintendent of police Krishna Kanth told PTI.

The couple’s elder son Rajesh is working as a doctor at a private hospital in Kurnool, while the younger son Mukesh is working as a software engineer in Canada.

Both the sons have deserted their parents and have some disputes over property, the SP said.

The couple had a medical shop in the town, which they closed six months ago after Hari Krishna Prasad’s health deteriorated. Though the couple didn’t have any financial problems, Lalitha was taking care of her husband by herself for the past six months.

Lalitha stayed away from society and nobody was there to help her, so she cremated her husband’s dead body on her own, the SP added.

The police had registered a case, Kanth said, but based on the investigation “into all angles," they did not suspect any foul play.

