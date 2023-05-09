Andhra CM Launches 'Jaganannaku Chebudam' Helpline for Efficient Grievance Redressal

In a bid to improve the existing Spandana program, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a revamped grievance redressal initiative “Jaganannaku Chebudam" (Let’s reach out Jagan Anna) at his Tadepalli camp office on Tuesday.

The helpline number “1902" aims to provide timely and accountable solutions for issues related to welfare schemes and government services.

The current Spandana programme has undergone enhancements through process re-engineering, project monitoring unit composition, and citizens’ relationship management process upgrades.

Grievance redressal procedures across departments have been scrutinized and simplified, accelerating the resolution process. Collaborative teams from local to state levels will ensure complaints are promptly and effectively addressed.

Additionally, an updated calling dashboard has improved citizens’ interactions with the government.

Over 1 lakh government officials from district to Village/Ward Secretariats across the state participated via video conferencing during the programme’s launch.

At the event, the Chief Minister remarked, “This unique programme exemplifies our commitment to addressing each concern raised by state citizens since the beginning of our term. I am not here to rule but to serve. From myself to every government official, we are at your service through this new initiative.”

Reddy further explained the process for using the toll-free number 1902 to register grievances.

“Upon sharing a grievance with a call centre representative, you will receive a Service Request (YSR) ID after registration. Status updates will be provided via SMS. After grievance resolution, people can also share feedback on government services,” the CM added.

