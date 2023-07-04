Andhra CM Lays Foundation Stone of Chittoor's Amul Dairy Unit, Blames TDP for Shutting Down Milk Production

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for the Amul Dairy unit in the Chittoor district of the state.

The chief minister also lashed out at the TDP president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu for failing to revive the dairy sector in the region.

Addressing the gathering, CM Reddy said, “In the first phase, Rs 150 crore will be invested to get works started and in the next 10 months, milk processing will begin to produce about 1 lakh litres."

“A butter manufacturing unit, milk powder manufacturing unit along with Paneer, Yogurt and sweet manufacturing units will be set up in the next 5 years," he added.

The chief minister further stated that as many as 5,000 direct jobs will be created and about 2 lakh people will get indirect employment through the dairy outlets and distribution channels with this move.

While explaining the way the Chittoor dairy was abruptly brought to the point of shutdown in 2002 during Chandra Babu’s tenure, Reddy said, “In 1988, Chittoor Dairy processed 2 lakh litres every day and reached the point of processing an average of 2.5 lakh to 3 lakh litres per day between the years 1989 and 1993. Chandrababu Naidu established his own dairy enterprise - Heritage Dairy in 1992, which caused Chittoor Dairy to run into losses."

“On August 31, 2002, Chittoor Dairy was abruptly brought to the point of shutdown. Farmers and workers are burdened with hundreds of crores in the form of arrears and we have witnessed instances in which Chandrababu exerted pressure on local farmers in order to benefit his business”, Jagan alleged.

“Keeping with the promise, the doors of the Chittoor dairy, which closed 20 years ago, opened today with the release of dues worth Rs. 185 Cr. We’ve brought in Amul, the biggest dairy cooperative in the nation, to help the cooperative sector to get back on track.

“Jagananna Paala Velluva’, launched on December 2, 2020 by our government has created a revolution in the state in terms of milk production. It also aimed at sharing the profits with the women dairy farmers. The increase in prices for milk will benefit thousands of farmers not only in the Chittoor area but also in the neighbouring Rayalaseema and Nellore districts. Due to the measures taken by the government and Amul, women dairy farmers have received an additional benefit of 4,243 crores”, the CM said