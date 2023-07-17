Andhra Couple Offers 51-kg Tomatoes to Goddess Nukalamma, Devotees Surprised

A couple from Andhra Pradesh offered 51 kilograms of tomatoes to Goddess Nukalamma.

Jagga Appa Rao and his wife Mohini are residents of Anakapalle district headquarters and are parents to a daughter named Bhavishya. As a part of a ritual, the couple had planned to conduct ‘Tulabharam’ of their daughter by offering something to the presiding deity with an equal weight to the daughter, at the Goddess Nukalamma Temple in the town.

On Sunday, the family offered 51-Kgs-Tomatoes to the goddess as Bhavishya’s Tulabharam. The offering surprised many devotees due to the soaring prices of tomatoes in the country, which has crossed Rs 100 per kg.

The temple authorities said that they will utilize tomatoes in the ‘Nitya Annadanam’.

“When my parents proposed Tulabharam, I suggested them to offer tomatoes, as it is currently not affordable to each and every one. So that most of the devotees are able to get a taste of tomato when they eat food during Nitya Annadanam,” said the couple’s daughter, Bhavishya.

In other news, police protection was provided to a lorry carrying 18 tonnes of tomatoes worth Rs 22 lakh after it met an accident on the National Highway 44 at Mavala in the Adilabad district of Telangana. The accident occurred when the driver of the vehicle tried to avert a two-wheeler that was coming from the opposite direction.

People inside the lorry faced minor injuries but the owner of the load asked for police protection at the highway in order to save the bulk of tomatoes from the general public. Four police personnel from Mavala police station and a patrolling team from National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has been deployed at the spot after receiving a request from the owner,” Mavala sub inspector Vishnuvardhan said.

The tomatoes were later shifted to another vehicle. The owner said that he faced a huge loss due to the damage to the boxes with the tomatoes. The accident occurred when the lorry was on the way to Delhi from Kolar in Karnataka.