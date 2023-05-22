Andhra Farmers Use Ancient Method of Pit Storage to Preserve Food Grains

In the Srikakulam region near the Andhra-Odisha border, farmers have steadfastly adhered to the age-old tradition of using pit storage to preserve food grains.

According to farmers, this method ensures that grains remain intact even after a decade of storage.

The process involves digging a rectangular pit, at least 6 feet deep, in the open space in front of farmers’ houses. The pit is then filled with a mixture of hay and clay.

Harvested food grains are carefully placed inside the pit, which is then sealed with mud, creating a protective heap. By storing grains in this manner, farmers alleviate concerns about potential losses due to calamities such as rain, theft, or fire accidents.

When asked about this practice, one farmer explained, “It’s a cheap and reliable method for long-term grain storage, which is why we have faithfully followed this traditional practice for generations. If we have surplus or unsalable grains, they can be stored using this method. The key consideration is to keep water out of the grains. Selecting an elevated site with suitable soil is the initial step to achieving dry grains. The chosen site should be the highest point in the local landscape to avoid any underground water seepage. Rainfall should be directed away rather than absorbed."

The grain heaps created through this method are considered sacred. Women apply cow dung on the surface, adorn it with rangolis, and offer prayers. Eventually, the grains are excavated and sent to nearby rice mills to be processed into rice.

A woman who was assisting her husband in digging a pit said, “Rice made from these stored paddy cooks quickly and never spoils. If we prepare it in the morning, it remains edible even by the following evening. This is the best and most economical method of grain storage, and that’s why we continue to rely on it."

While modern storage techniques exist, traditional methods of food grain storage can be adapted with minor modifications to safeguard against damage caused by insects and weather.

Chemical storage methods have been successful, but they often leave behind harmful residues. Traditional wisdom and storage practices can protect commodities from insect infestations over extended periods.