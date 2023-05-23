CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :PM Modi in AustraliaRs 2000 NotesThe Kerala StoryKarnataka GovtDelhi Heatwave
Home » India » Andhra Girl Sets Several Places on Fire to Evict Her Family From Village, The Reason is Shocking
1-MIN READ

Andhra Girl Sets Several Places on Fire to Evict Her Family From Village, The Reason is Shocking

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 18:55 IST

Tirupati, India

The police also got to know that the girl did such things as one of her friends was not talking to her. (Representative Photo: ANI)

The police also got to know that the girl did such things as one of her friends was not talking to her. (Representative Photo: ANI)

The incident came to light after police intensified the probe and quizzed villagers. During questioning, the girl told the police about things she has done in the village

Several places in a village in Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh were set on fire by a 19-year-old girl.

According to police, the girl, who was upset with her mother’s “bad” behaviour, wanted to evict her own family from the village. Keerthi set fire at 12 places in the village with a motive to “reform" her mother, India Today reported.

As per Tirupati ASP (Admin) J Venkat Rao, Keerthi thought her family would become superstitious after these fire incidents and eventually leave the village.

Rao said the girl started burning clothes in her family first and she did the same at her neighbour’s houses. The incidents created fear among villagers who even conducted some rituals to get rid of any curse on the village. Local legislator, policemen and government officials also visited the village.

The incident came to light after police intensified the probe and quizzed villagers. During questioning, the girl told the police about things she has done in the village.

top videos

    The police also got to know that the girl did such things as one of her friends was not talking to her.

    The police seized Rs 30,000 from the girl which she stole from her mother. A case has been registered under IPC sections 435 and 506.

    About the Author
    Saurabh Verma
    Saurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a Senior Sub-editor. He keenly observes politics and loves ...Read More
    Tags:
    1. Andhra Pradesh
    first published:May 23, 2023, 18:53 IST
    last updated:May 23, 2023, 18:55 IST