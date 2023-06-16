Andhra Govt Distributes 8,912 TIDCO Houses Worth Rs 800 Crore to Poor at Rs 1

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy distributed 8,912 Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TIDCO) houses, worth Rs 800 crore, to the eligible beneficiaries at Mallayapalem near Gudivada in Krishna district on Friday.

Measuring 300 square feet, each house has been distributed to the eligible beneficiary at just Re 1 with a total of 257 acres of land in the area covered under the government scheme ‘Jagananna Layout’.

Addressing a huge public meeting before handing over houses to the beneficiaries, the Chief Minister said the state government is fulfilling its promise of handing over 300 square feet of TIDCO houses to the beneficiaries for just Re 1 each.

“Government is not just building the houses. It is constructing new villages and colonies with basic infrastructure,” he said, adding the Mahayagnam of constructing the habitations will continue unabated.

Chief Minister further said that adjacent to the TIDCO houses, 7,728 house sites, built in an area of 178. 63 acres, were allotted to the poor and construction of 4,500 houses in the Jagananna colony is in progress, leading to the habitation of around 16, 240 families.

“Across the State, the government is giving away 300 square feet TIDCO houses to 1, 43,600 beneficiaries for just Re 1 each spending a total amount of Rs 9406 crores while in the TDP rule, similar beneficiaries were asked to pay Rs 3000 per month for 20 years," he said.

The Chief Minister sanctioned 4,200 houses for the poor under the Navaratnalu-Pedalandariki Illu in addition to the 8,859 houses already sanctioned in the Gudivada constituency, making it a total of 13,145 houses.

He disclosed that an expenditure of Rs 1,782 crore is being incurred totally in the Gudivada constituency alone on house sites, construction of Jagananna colonies and TIDCO houses.

“While the TDP president Chandrababu Naidu didn’t give even a single cent of the land to the poor during his rule, 30.60 lakh house site pattas were distributed to the poor women of all sections in the last four years while construction of 21 lakh houses is in progress," Reddy said adding that a wealth of at least Rs 2 lakh crores to Rs. 3 lakh crores lies in the hands of women each possessing property worth Rs.5 lakhs to Rs. 10 lakhs.

Construction of houses will be taken up in 17,000 colonies across the state, he said.

He further noted the YSRCP government is providing a subsidy of Rs 4,626 crore on the construction of TIDCO houses while paying Rs 25,000 and Rs. 50,000 as upfront payments on each of the houses of 365 square feet and 430 square feet houses respectively.

In response to the appeal of Gudivada MLA K Nani, the Chief Minister sanctioned Rs 5 crore for the SC burial ground, Rs 17 crore for the Bandar-Mudinepally master plan road, Rs 45 crore for land acquisition for a drinking water project and Rs. 9.5 crore for internal roads in the Jagananna colony.

He also laid the foundation stones for a drinking water project worth Rs 160 crore and developmental works worth Rs 26 crore in Gudivada Municipality.

Reacting to TDP Chief Chandra Babu Naidu’s tour in his constituency Kupppam, Reddy alleged that he was MLA for 34 years and now he requests permission to build a house in Kuppam as the election dates approach in the following ten months.

“As he enters Kuppam, he picks up his microphone and says, “Give me another opportunity, I’ll do good for the state. I’ll give away a kilogram of gold. I’ll deliver a Mercedes to each home. As the elections get closer, this is where he begins his voyage of betrayal. He is simply making false promises and pleading for another opportunity at the moment.” Reddy said.