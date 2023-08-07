Andhra Man Pushes Live-in Partner, Her Daughters Off Bridge; 13-yr-old Girl Dodges Death

A 13-year-old girl saved herself from falling into the Godavari River by holding a pipe for more than a half-hour and informing the police after her mother’s boyfriend pushed her mother and sister into the water.

The incident took place at Andhra Pradesh’s Ravulapalem near Rajamahendravaram.

Puppala Suhasini, 36, a resident of Guntur, separated from her husband and had been doing labour work. She stays with her 13-year-old daughter.

She had been in a live-in relationship for the past two years with her boyfriend Ulava Suresh. Soon after, the couple had a daughter

After some disputes cropped up between Suresh and Suhasini, he decided to eliminate her and her two children from his way. On the pretext of purchasing clothes, he brought the trio in a car to Rajamahendravaram on Saturday evening.

He drove the car the whole night across the city with the trio and brought them to Gowthami’s old bridge. On the pretext of taking selfies, he made Suhasini and her two children stand at the railing near the parapet wall, all of a sudden, he pushed them into the river and fled the crime scene.

While Suhasini and her one-year-old fell into the river, her firstborn Keerthana caught the cable pipe tightly and saved her life.

When she realised no one was around to help, she took out the phone from her pocket and informed the police.

Ravulapalem sub inspector Venkataramana along with staff immediately rushed to the spot and saved the girl.

Officer Rajani Kumar has said that they have formed two teams where one will trace the mother and daughter who fell into the river and the other to nab the accused.