Andhra Pradesh: 15 Students Injured After School Bus Overturns in Palnadu

At least 15 students were injured after a school bus overturned in the Pamidimarru village of Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu district on Wednesday.

According to news agency ANI , locals rushed to the accident site to rescue the students and accused the driver of negligence which led to the mishap.

The injured students were rushed to a nearby hospital. Their parents alleged that school buses board the students beyond their capacity, as per the ANI report.

The District Education Officer Samuel also visited the hospital to check and inquire about the condition of the injured students.

15 students were injured after a school bus overturned in Pamidimarru village of Palandu district in Andhra Pradesh, earlier today.

“We will investigate the allegation of parents that the buses have boarded students beyond the limit. DEO said that appropriate action will be taken after the investigation. If necessary, we will take action against the school management and the driver," stated DEO Samuel told ANI.

In May this year, six people were killed and six others were injured in an accident involving an auto rickshaw in the same district. According to an India Today report, a speeding vehicle rammed into an auto rickshaw carrying 12 tribal labourers. In view of the accident in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh to the injured.

Further, in June, a private bus with 50 passengers onboard rammed into a stationary lorry truck leaving one dead and three injured in the same district.