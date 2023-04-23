Andhra Pradesh: 18-month-old Infant Dies After Stray Dog Attack in Srikakulam

An eighteen-month-old infant girl died after she was attacked by stray dogs in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district on Friday.

As per reports, the girl, identified as Satvika, was attacked on Friday around 7:45 when she was playing in front of a house, where her mother worked as a domestic help, police said.

After the attack, she was taken to the nearby Rajam Government Hospital and later transferred to the Srikakulam Government Hospital.

The girl succumbed to her injuries, and a case has been registered after the incident.

This comes as dog attacks are on a rise across the country.

Earlier this month, one man was fatally injured following a dog attack at Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

A pack of dogs attacked an elderly man roaming in a park on the university campus, and mauled him to death, police said.

After getting the information regarding the incident, police reached the spot and obtained CCTV footage of the area, in which it could be seen that man was attacked by a pack of dogs, who dragged him across the park through his canines before he succumbed to his injuries.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh government, vice chancellor of the Aligarh Muslim University and the city’s municipal commissioner over the incident.

The NHRC, in a statement, observed that “painful incidents" such as the one reported by the media in the instant case indicate that “there is a need to review the prevailing safeguards" as this is not a problem of any one state or Union Territory, and the “situation is grim and alarming".

In the past too, the Commission had taken cognizance of such incidents and called for reports from the authorities.

