Andhra Pradesh: 2020 Robbery Case Solved in Kadapa, Police Recover Diamonds Worth Rs 53L

The Andhra Pradesh police has solved a 3-year old case of diamond robbery that took place back in 2020. With the solve, police recovered 3 diamonds worth Rs 53 lakhs from the accused in the Kadapa city.

The accused persons belonged to Goa and Karnataka’s Murudeshwar. They robbed the diamonds from the victim named Pathan Khadar Basha of Almaspet in Kadapa city, said Superintendent of Police KKN Anburajan.

One of the accused Ismail Shahid Hussain, a native of Goa, had close contacts with Khadar Basha and the victim showed as many as nine diamonds to Hussain which were meant for sale.

Hussain along with Ghanshyam Seshbhai from Gujarat and Inamulla from Karnataka, reached Kadapa on January 16, 2020 with an intention to steal. They booked a room and on rent in the Aditya Lodge under RIMS police station limits on the same day. Hussain called Pathan Khadar Basha on the pretext of being a diamond merchant from Mumbai, who has come to Kadapa to purchase the jewels at a good price.

Khadar Basha fell for the accused persons’ trap and went to the lodge with 8 small diamonds. After introducing the fellow culprits as merchants, Ismail Shahid asked Basha to show the diamonds.

The moment Basha showed the diamonds, the members of the Ismail Shahid gang attacked him, tied him up in the bathroom and took away the diamonds.

The staff of the lodge released him after hearing him shout from the bathroom. Based on a complaint filed by Khadar Basha’s son Asif Khan, the police registered case in 2020. Special teams were formed to nab the accused.

The teams noticed that the accused has shifted the stolen diamonds to another vehicle. The vehicle was identified by the special teams after they went to Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Surat, Goa and other places.

The main accused Ismail Shahid Hussain was identified as a native of Murudeshwar village in Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka and along with him another accused was arrested near Jeet Punjabi dhaba in Kadapa on March 8.

Based on the information provided by the accused, three diamonds and one yellow sapphire were recovered from Mapusa in Goa. The SP said that the efforts of the accused turned futile after they tried to sell the stolen diamonds to jewellery traders and jewellery shops at various places across the state.

