Andhra Pradesh Devotees Embrace Auspicious Shravan Month To Honour Goddess Mahalakshmi

As the auspicious month of Shravan has arrived many women devotees who live in Andhra Pradesh have organised a special event to worship the goddess Shri Mahalakshmi Amma in their residents as well as the temples where the Ammavaras are situated. The devotees perform a special pooja program in the month of Shravan in order to worship Varamahalakshmi as the goddess who bestows good fortune.

People celebrating the first day of Shravan in Kanikanda worshipping Shri Mahalakshmi Amma who is in the divine presence of Shri Devi Bhu Devi Sametha Prasanna Venkateswara Swami in Annavaram village gave a beautiful and auspicious darshan to the devotees decorated in the glass.

The temple committee decorated the goddess Lakshmi in their own unique style on the first Friday of Shravan month. On this auspicious occasion, a large number of devotees from the Kakinada district visit the temple to worship the goddess and get spiritual joy by visiting the Goddess Shri Mahalakshmi who was appearing in a special and spectacular decoration. The priest of the temple has organised the special puja for the welfare of the world.

The Annavaram temple is located on the bank of the Pampa river which is located in Andhra Pradesh’s east Godavari district. It is the temple of Veera Venkata Satyanarayana, an avatar of Vishnu. The name Anna means food, and this location is well renowned for its continuous food distribution. The temple is located on a mountain known as Ratnagiri. It is reachable by a road and by ascending stone stairs to the temple.

According to the S. Annavaram temple board, there are special programs in this shrine every single Friday. For example, one week the goddess displays in the ornamentation of glass, another week she appears in the decor of money, another week she bestows her blessing on the decoration of yellow horns, and yet another week she appears in the decoration of a variety of fruits.