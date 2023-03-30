CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Andhra Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out at Temple in West Godavari During Ram Navami Celebrations | VIDEO
1-MIN READ

Andhra Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out at Temple in West Godavari During Ram Navami Celebrations | VIDEO

Curated By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: March 30, 2023, 14:10 IST

Vijayawada, India

Smoke can be seen coming out as devotees run out through the temple gate (Source: ANI)

The Venugopala Swamy temple is situated in the Duva village and no casualties have been reported so far

A massive fire broke out during Ram Navami celebrations at a temple in Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district on Thursday. The Venugopala Swamy temple is situated in the Duva village and no casualties have been reported so far.

In a video shared on social media, smoke can be seen coming out as devotees run out through the temple gate.

Further details are awaited.

first published:March 30, 2023, 14:05 IST
last updated:March 30, 2023, 14:10 IST