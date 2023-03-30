Andhra Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out at Temple in West Godavari During Ram Navami Celebrations | VIDEO

A massive fire broke out during Ram Navami celebrations at a temple in Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district on Thursday. The Venugopala Swamy temple is situated in the Duva village and no casualties have been reported so far.
In a video shared on social media, smoke can be seen coming out as devotees run out through the temple gate.
Fire breaks out during Ram Navami celebrations at Venugopala Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh.“Fire has been contained," reports @swastikadas95 @ridhimb | #AndhraPradesh #TempleFire #RamNavami pic.twitter.com/tFrjaFpcFJ
— News18 (@CNNnews18) March 30, 2023
Further details are awaited.
