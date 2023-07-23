Insta Hurts: Andhra Woman Cuts Husband's Genitals With Blade For Watching Ex-wife's Reel

A 25-year-old woman cut her husband’s genitals with a blade after she caught him watching his ex-wife’s Instagram reels in Andhra Pradesh’s NTR district.

According to a Times of India report, the family member rushed the man, Kota Anand Babu, to a government hospital. He was later shifted to Vijayawada GGH for better treatment. Doctors said that he was in stable condition after they stitched the cuts.

A 26-year-old Anand Babu, first got married about six years ago. Due to several quarrels that broke out between him and his first wife, they separated. Then came along Varamma, whom he married four years ago.

Since their wedding, the couple — working as daily wage labourers — have been living in Nandigama mandal’s Muppalla village in NTR district.

Varamma got tense when she saw Anand Babu watching his first wife’s reels on Instagram early on Saturday. This triggered a heated argument between the two, which further led to them hitting each other.

Filled with anger, Varamma attacked Anand Babu with a blade and cut his genitals. Hearing the clamour from their house, locals immediately rushed there and found Anand to be severely bleeding.

Doctors — who attended to Anand’s case at the Vijayawada hospital — said that he had a deep cut in his genitals. Following the treatment, he was discharged from the hospital.

In a previous case, in June this year, a woman tried to cut off her husband’s genitals in his sleep in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur. According to an India Today report, the wife took this step after the couple had a heated argument.

A case was filed after the husband raised a complaint before the authorities. The victim said that following their argument, his wife got a blade at night and attempted to chop off her husband’s private parts. Initially, as the victim felt ashamed, he did not mention the incident to anyone. He said that later he had decided to file a police complaint, said reports.