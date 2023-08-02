CHANGE LANGUAGE
Andhra Pradesh: Speeding Car Hits 8 Two-wheelers, Rams Into Tree; Driver Absconding | WATCH
1-MIN READ

Andhra Pradesh: Speeding Car Hits 8 Two-wheelers, Rams Into Tree; Driver Absconding | WATCH

Curated By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: August 02, 2023, 18:42 IST

Andhra Pradesh, India

Screengrab from video showing Innova crashed into a tree after hitting several vehicles. (Twitter/nenewslive)

Screengrab from video showing Innova crashed into a tree after hitting several vehicles. (Twitter/nenewslive)

At around 11 pm in Andhra Pradesh, after hitting several vehicles and causing chaos the man, driving an Innova fled the scene

A man, allegedly drunk hit several vehicles and rammed into at least eight two-wheelers after finally halting by crashing into a tree in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam.

The accident happened on the VIP Road on Tuesday night, and the man was identified as Geet Mukherjee according to the police.

At around 11 pm, after hitting several vehicles and causing chaos the man, driving an Innova fled the scene, according to NDTV.

The police have accessed CCTV footage of the accident and they are still awaiting reports to confirm if the man was in a drunk state or not.

first published:August 02, 2023, 18:42 IST
last updated:August 02, 2023, 18:42 IST