Andhra Pradesh: Speeding Car Hits 8 Two-wheelers, Rams Into Tree; Driver Absconding | WATCH

A man, allegedly drunk hit several vehicles and rammed into at least eight two-wheelers after finally halting by crashing into a tree in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam.

The accident happened on the VIP Road on Tuesday night, and the man was identified as Geet Mukherjee according to the police.

At around 11 pm, after hitting several vehicles and causing chaos the man, driving an Innova fled the scene, according to NDTV.

Eight two-wheelers parked on the roadside were damaged as a speeding Innova hit the pavement and rammed into the parked vehicles and a tree before coming to a halt. The incident occurred on VIP Road, Visakhapatnam.#vizag #visakhapatnam #andhrapradesh #accident #viral #nenews pic.twitter.com/xZCOiXH0zd— nenewslive (@NENEWS24x7) August 2, 2023

The police have accessed CCTV footage of the accident and they are still awaiting reports to confirm if the man was in a drunk state or not.