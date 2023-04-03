Andhra Pradesh: Techie Charred to Death over Brother's Extramarital Affair

Younger brother’s extramarital affair with a woman led to a man’s murder, where the relatives of the woman burnt him alive. The shocking incident took place in Kurupakanam near Bopparajupalli of Ramachandrapuram mandal in Tirupati district, Andhra Pradesh.

Sons of Jayaramaiah and Chenchamma of Brahmanapalli of Vedurukuppam mandal in Chittoor district, Nagaraju and Purushottam, are working as software engineers in Bengaluru. Nagaraju has been working from home in Tirupati. He visits his parents weekly once. His younger brother Purushottam has been working from home by staying with his parents at Brahmanapalli.

Purushottam has an extramarital affair with a woman from the same village. After came to know about his affair, the relatives of the woman quarrelled with Purushottam on Sivaratri day and decided to kill him. Nagaraju who came to know about the quarrel came to the village and sent his younger brother to Bengaluru. With this, the relatives of the woman developed a grudge against Nagaraju.

As usual, Nagaraju came to the village to see his parents on Saturday. He tried to settle the issue with the relatives of the woman and assured them that he will make his younger brother say sorry publicly. Accordingly, the relatives of the woman Ripunjaya, Chanakya Pratap and two others along with Nagaraju started from the village in a car owned by Nagaraju.

It is learnt that on the way all of them drank liquor and they stopped the car in an area at Kurupakanam where one side is hillock and the other side is a valley. They hit Nagaraju brutally and kept him in the car by tying his hands and legs with ropes and locking the car. They poured petrol on the car and set fire. They tried to push the burning car into the valley. But their efforts turned futile after a stone stuck one of the front tyres of the car. As the car was engulfed in the fire, the accused left the place.

The locals found the burning car and informed the same to Ramachandrapuram and Chandragiri Police. The Police personnel came to the spot and tried to control the fire but their efforts failed. They identified the deceased in the car as Nagaraju after verifying the gold chain, chappals and car’s number plate. ASP Venkat Rao along with DSP Narsappa and other members of the team visited the spot and take note of the details. Based on the complaint filed by Nagaraju’s younger brother Purushottam the police started investigating the case. It is learnt that one of the accused involved in the murder was in the custody of the Police.

With full of tears in her eyes, Nagaraju’s wife Sulochana, standing in front of ASP Venkat Rao, has said that her husband who went to settle the issue was brutally murdered and who is going to take care of her two kids. She alleged that Ripunjaya and Chanakya Pratap of Brahmanapalli killed her husband after hatching a plan. She request the Police officials to see that the accused should receive rigorous punishment.

Read all the Latest India News here