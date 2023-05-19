Andhra Pradesh: Tirumala Temple Sees Massive Crowds in Summer; Full Darshan Requires 36 Hours

Due to the ongoing summer holidays, the sacred hill shrine in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which is the abode to Sri Venkateswara Swamy, has been witnessing a huge surge in footfall for the last three days.

On Thursday, the queue lines in Vykuntam queue complex and Narayanagiri shed were filled with the waiting devotees without SSD tokens for Sarvadarshan.

The crowd was such that the waiting line extended up to 2 Kms till Shilathoranam at the ring road. This happened along with an hour of heavy rain, that ended up flooding the Mada streets of the Srivari Temple.

A day before this on Wednesday, as many as 79,207 devotees visited the main temple in Tirumala and the hundi received offerings from the devotees worth Rs.3.19 crores

According to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials, one has to spend 36 hours to have a glimpse of the presiding deity under Sarvadarshan category.

For Lord Balaji’s darshan, devotees have access to a darshan of the presiding deity for 18 to 19 hours in a day.

During this, 2 to 3 hours will be allotted to VIPs and the remaining 15 hours will be allotted to ordinary devotees to have darshan.

The TTD has been making arrangements to implement the earlier system of providing waiting rooms to the waiting devotees.

Once the system cames back into force, the authorities will provide Anna Prasadam (food item) to the devotees who have been in the waiting hall for over 30 hours.

Breakfast will be arranged at 7 am and anna prasadam will be provided at 12 pm in the noon.

In between milk will be supplied to the waiting devotees. Along with this, snacks will be provided in the evening and anna prasadam will be arranged to the devotees during the night in the waiting hall.

Apart from the food, television sets are installed in the waiting halls to entertain the waiting devotees with spiritual programmes.

Devotees will also be allowed to carry devotional books into the waiting halls. Novels will not be allowed only books related to Hyndhava Dharma will be allowed.

The authorities also allow books of Ramakoti (one can write Lord Sri Ram’s name for one crore times in a book) in to the waiting hall.