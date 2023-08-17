Andhra Trans Woman Duped of 11 Sovereigns of Gold, Rs 26 Lakh in Pretext of Marriage; Man, & Mother Booked

Police have registered a case against an individual for allegedly deceiving a transgender person by taking money and gold under the false pretense of marriage. The incident, which recently came to light, occurred within the jurisdiction of the Krishna Lanka Police Station in Vijayawada city, Andhra Pradesh.

According to the police, Alokam Pawan Kumar (name later changed to Bhramarambika after undergoing a gender transition) of Penamaluru and Yili Nageswara Rao of Krishna Lanka locality in Vijayawada city pursued B.Ed at VR Siddhartha College in Kanuru six years ago. They developed a close connection and eventually fell in love.

After completing their education, they rented a house at Satyamgaari Center in Krishna Lanka in 2019. They presented themselves as males to the landlord and began living together. During this time, they also provided tutoring to students.

After a period of time, they made the decision to formalise their relationship through marriage. Nageswara Rao accompanied Pawan Kumar to Delhi, where Kumar underwent surgery as part of their gender transition process.

“He also changed Pawan Kumar’s name to Bhramarambika and the latter paid almost Rs 11 lakh for the surgery. Believing that Rao was going to marry her, Bhramarambika gave him 11 sovereigns of gold and Rs 26 lakh. Rao later asked Bhramarambika to leave the house after refusing to marry her, and he departed Mangalagiri along with his mother, Vijaya Lakshmi. With no other options in sight, Bhramarambika returned to her parent’s home in Penamaluru. Upon learning that Nageswara Rao had been residing in Mangalagiri, she approached us," stated the Mangalagiri police.

Subsequently, the police advised her to file a complaint at Krishna Lanka police station, given that the entire incident occurred in the area. Accordingly, she lodged a complaint with Krishna Lanka police. The police have registered a case against Nageswara Rao and his mother, Vijaya Lakshmi and an investigation is currently underway.