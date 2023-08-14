Andhra Pradesh’s Subbaiya Gari Restaurant Under Scrutiny For Serving Inferior Quality Food

Popular Subbaiya Gari chain of vegetarian restaurants, which is headquartered in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, is known all across the Godavari districts. The restaurant chain is known to serve delicious vegetarian Telugu cuisines and is often listed as a place to visit any tourist in the state with a penchant for good food. However, a recent incident has caused a slight blotch on the reputation of the restaurant. A recent complaint of inedible curries being served here has had the district food inspector and other officials reaching the Subbaiya Gari restaurant and investigating the quality of food available there.

An anonymous customer sent a letter to the officials saying that the restaurant was serving inferior quality spinach to its customers. The authorities started raids following the complaint in the letter. The officials have found some inferior quality cashew nuts from the kitchens of the restaurant. The nuts were further found to be adulterated with added colour. Their samples were sent to higher officials for testing. A food safety official said that action will be taken soon based on their report.

This is the second time in a month that the Subbauya Gari restaurant has come under scrutiny for all the wrong reasons. Last month, safety measures in the restaurant were questioned when a major fire broke out on the second floor. There were roughly 40 employees at the hotel at the time of the fire. The Hayathnagar fire station workers, who were alerted of the event, and the Vanasthalipuram police hurried to the site as they were stuck on the third level and rescued them. Fortunately, there were no casualties. The reason for the fire was thought to be an electrical short circuit and the fire safety measures in the restaurant were criticized.

The Subbayya Gari Hotel was founded in 1950 by Subbayya and currently has branches in various Indian cities. Subbayya established a hotel mess in 1950 with the help of ten workers. Then, in 1955, he opened Sri Krishna Villas, an establishment that served Butta Bhojanam, an Andhra bhojanam dish, at Subbayya Gari Junction in Kakinada. It quickly rose to fame as a dining destination in the Telugu states. The chain launched its first restaurant in Hyderabad in 2018 before expanding to other Indian cities.