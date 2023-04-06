Andhra: Stones Pelted at Vande Bharat Train in Visakhapatnam, Departure Delayed by 4 Hrs

Yet another instance of stone pelting on the Vande Bharat train was reported in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam, according to officials.

This was the third instance of stone pelting reported on the Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat train in the last three months.

According to a statement by Waltair Division Railway, the Vande Bharat Express leaving Visakhapatnam was rescheduled to leave at 9:45 am instead of its scheduled departure at 5:45 am as the C-8 coach window glass was broken due to stone pelting by miscreants, reports ANI.

Earlier this year in January, stones were pelted at the Vande Bharat train in Visakhapatnam city of Andhra Pradesh during maintenance.

The glass pane of a coach of Vande Bharat Express was damaged near Kancharapalem in Visakhapatnam.

“Some unknown persons pelted stones at the Vande Bharat train as it reached Visakhapatnam for maintenance and train run. Stones were pelted on train coaches while it was going to the coach care centre for maintenance from Visakhapatnam station,” Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Anup Kumar Sethupati told ANI.

Officials also said that CCTV footage from the site was being verified and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) is searching for the accused.

(With ANI Inputs)

