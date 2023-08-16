Andhra Woman Dragged Out of House, Stripped & Assaulted Over Brother's Inter-caste Marriage; Accused Held

An elderly couple was arrested for allegedly dragging a Dalit woman out of her house and assaulting her with knives and chilli powder over their daughter’s inter-caste marriage with the woman’s brother in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district. The couple barged into the victim’s house and allegedly stripped her naked and dragged her on the roads publicly to their house.

The incident took place in SC Colony in Darsi Mandal of Prakasam district.

The couple also allegedly tried to kill the woman by pouring kerosene on her. However, the locals intervened and called the police.

Upon reaching the site, the police rescued the victim and arrested the accused. A case has been registered against the man and his wife under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and attempt to murder.

According to the police, the accused couple Gangireddy Brahma Reddy and Pullamma belonged to Botlapalem village of the same mandal. Reddy’s daughter and the victim’s brother fell in love with each other and eloped from the village to get married in March without informing their families.

Considering their daughter’s marriage against their caste, Reddy’s family bore a grudge against the victim, who was staying with her mother and brother after her husband’s demise.

The injured woman was shifted to a hospital for treatment. Trainee IPS Ankita Surana Mahavir and Prakasam SP Mallika Garg visited the hospital and enquired about her health.