Andhra Woman Gives Birth To Baby Boy Weighing 5.2 Kgs, Doctors Say Amniotic Fluid Behind Unusual Weight

*Andhra Woman gave birth to a baby boy weighs 5.2 Kgs, doctors attribute amniotic fluid to baby’s unusual weight*

Golla Venkatesh | Local18

A woman labourer from Andhra Pradesh gave birth to baby boy weighing 5.2 kg. Doctors said that both the mother and baby were in good health condition.

Parents of the baby, Ayub and Shabana Khanam, are residents of Dharmavaram in Andhra Pradesh’s Sri Sathya Sai district. Shabana Khanam came to the hospital on May 30 and doctors found that the baby overweight and that there is more amniotic fluid than normal.

As there was risk involved, doctors performed C-section (Cesarean Section) on her on the same day and she delivered a baby boy weighing 5.2 kg.

Doctors said that as the mother is a diabetic patient and has produced more amniotic fluid to the neonatal in the womb, it led to the increase of weight of the baby.

In such rare cases, one has to take care from the day pregnancy is confirmed and regular tests have to be done in order for a woman to carry the baby with good health, the doctors said.

They said that they kept the baby boy in intensive care unit (ICU) and put the him under observation. The duo was discharged from the hospital recently as there was no complication found.