Aniksha Sent Designer Clothes, Jewellery to Amruta Fadnavis, Told Her About Bookie Father | CNN-News18 Accesses FIR

Designer Aniksha Jaisinghani, who was arrested for trying to bribe Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, told her that her father Anil Jaisinghani provides information about bookies to the police.

As per the FIR copy of the case accessed exclusively by CNN-News18, Amruta has said that she first met Aniksha in November 2021 when she introduced herself as a designer.

The FIR mentions several meetings between Amruta and Aniksha and the exchange of clothes and jewellery that took place between them. Aniksha sent designer clothes and jewellery as gifts to Amruta for wearing them at various events. In one instance, she had once gifted Amruta a necklace to wear at one of the events but the Deputy CM’s wife refused.

In another meeting, Aniksha gifted Amruta a book she had written for her late mother. Aniksha’s lawyer Mrigendra Singh mentioned in the court that there are pictorial evidence of Amruta collecting these books and hugging her in various instances.

The FIR also speaks about another instance wherein through Amruta’s staff members, Aniksha got passes to singer Arijit Singh’s concert in Pune in January 2023. Amruta Fadnavis was the chief guest at that event.

While returning, Aniksha got into Amruta’s car at Talegaon and after travelling for a while, she got down and sat in a different car. When they were travelling together at Talegaon, Aniksha told Amruta that her father provides information about bookies to the police, the FIR mentioned.

Aniksha had informed Amruta that her father is well connected to all the political parties. The FIR also mentions that Amruta had received 22 videos, 3 voice notes, screenshots and 40 such messages from an unknown mobile number between 11.50 pm on February 18 to 12.05 am on February 19.

During the investigation, police found that the number belonged to Anil Jaisinghani.

Both Aniksha and Anil were produced at court today and have been sent to police custody till March 24 and 27 respectively.

The FIR was filed by Amruta on February 20, following which Mumbai police arrested the designer last week from her house in Ulhasnagar, Thane. Her father was arrested from Gujarat on March 19.

Amruta had lodged an FIR against Aniksha Jaisinghani at Malabar Hill Police Station accusing the latter of threatening her and offering bribery to settle a case against her father.

Police charged Aniksha and her father under Section 120(B) of the IPC and Sections 8 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

