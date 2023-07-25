Indian Woman Anju is Now Pak's Fatima As She Weds Her Facebook Friend in Peshawar, Converts to Islam

A woman from Rajasthan, Anju, who crossed the border to meet his Facebook friend in Pakistan legally, married him on Tuesday after converting to Islam.

This came a day after the 34-year-old woman reportedly said that she has no plans of marrying his 29-year-old Pakistani friend Nasrullah and will return to India soon.

Anju, the Indian mother of two children, became friends with Nasrullah on Facebook in 2019. The couple tied the knot in a local court of a district and sessions judge in Peshawar in the presence of family members of Nasrullah, police personnel and lawyers.

“Nasrullah and Anju’s marriage was solemnised today and proper a Nikah was performed after she converted to Islam," senior officer at Moharrar City Police Station in Upper Dir district Muhammad Wahab told PTI.

Malakand Division Deputy Inspector General Nasir Mehmood Satti confirmed the nikkah of Anju and Nasrullah and said the Indian woman has been named Fatima after her conversion to Islam. He further stated that the Indian woman has been shifted to home from the court under police security, Geo News reported.

Earlier on Monday, both Nasrullah and Anju went on a sightseeing trip amid tight security. They visited the Lawari tunnel connecting Dir Upper District with Chitral District, police officials said.

In the pictures of their visit to the picturesque tourist spots, Anju and Nasrullah were seen sitting in a lush green garden and holding hands.

Who is Anju?

Born in Uttar Pradesh, Anju is married to Arvind, who is in Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi. The couple has a 15-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son. Anju’s husband Arvind said she told him that she is going to Jaipur but later the family came to know that she was in Pakistan.

Anju has travelled to Pakistan legally from India via the Wagah-Attari border.

According to an official document of the Ministry of Interior sent to Pakistan’s High Commission in New Delhi, the chancery was informed that it had been decided to grant a 30-day visa to Anju, valid for Upper Dir only.

“I want to give this message to all that I have come here legally and with planning as it was not about two days that I came here all of a sudden, and I am safe here," she said in the video.

“I request all the media persons not to harass my relatives and children," she said.

Who is Nasrullah?

Nasrullah, a science graduate from a University in Sheringal, is the youngest among five brothers.

He has given an affidavit to local authorities, stating that there is no love angle to their friendship, and Anju will return to India on August 20.

According to a senior police official from the region, the travel documents of the Indian lady have been found to be in order and she has been allowed to stay with Nasrullah, who has been instructed to look after her.

“She travelled to Pakistan on a month-long visit visa and all her travel documents are valid and complete," Upper Dir District Police Officer (DPO) Mushtaq Khan said on Monday.

“Anju has come to Pakistan from New Delhi for the sake of love and is living happily here," Khan was quoted as saying by Geo News.

Anju’s incident is similar to Seema Haider‘s case. Seema, a Pakistani mother of four, sneaked into India to live with Sachin Meena, a Hindu man she got in touch with while playing PUBG in 2019.

Seema, 30, and Sachin, 22, live in the Rabupura area of Greater Noida, near Delhi, where he runs a provision store, according to Uttar Pradesh Police.

(With PTI inputs)