Another Explosion Near Golden Temple, No One Injured
1-MIN READ

Another Explosion Near Golden Temple, No One Injured

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: May 08, 2023, 14:55 IST

Amritsar, India

Locals called for a thorough probe into the two explosions. (Representational Image: Unsplash/Raghu Nayyar)

Locals called for a thorough probe into the two explosions. (Representational Image: Unsplash/Raghu Nayyar)

An explosion took place on a heritage street near the Golden Temple here on Monday morning close to the spot where a blast was reported on May 6

An explosion took place on a heritage street near the Golden Temple here on Monday morning close to the spot where a blast was reported on May 6, police said.

No one was injured or any damage reported in Monday’s blast. The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained, they said.

The explosion occurred near the same spot on the heritage street leading to the Golden Temple where the one on Saturday took place, the police said.

According to an eyewitness, the explosion was reported around 6:30 am. Police and forensic teams reached the spot soon after and started collecting samples for investigation.

Locals called for a thorough probe into the two explosions.

Jasbir Singh Patti, a daily visitor to the Golden Temple for the last 20 years, said the explosions have created panic among the devotees and the police should thoroughly investigate these incidents.

One person was injured and glass facades of some buildings were damaged in Saturday’s blast.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
May 08, 2023, 14:55 IST
last updated:May 08, 2023, 14:55 IST