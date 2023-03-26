Another Fire Breaks Out at Kochi Dump Site Days After Blaze that Raged for 2 Weeks

Days after a massive fire raged on for over 10 days, yet another fire was reported at Kochi Corporation’s Brahmapuram dump site on Sunday, officials said.

According to ANI, a fire was reported in Sector 1 of the Brahmapuram waste plant in Kochi. Two fire and rescue units were rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

The second fire incident comes after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) imposed a heavy fine of Rs. 100 Crore fine against the Kerala government last week for failing to take meaningful action to avoid the disaster.

The Principal Bench of NGT had earlier pulled up the Kerala Government over the disastrous fire at the solid waste treatment plant. This led to severe air pollution in Kochi for nearly two weeks.

The fire which started on March 2 was doused completely only by March 13, while smoke reportedly lingered in the air for much longer. Several people Kochi district complained of breathing issues following the incident.

Two weeks ago, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan issued a statement on the issue on the floor of the Assembly and announced a three-tier probe by different agencies into the fire.

The special investigation team (SIT) of the state police would investigate the criminal case registered in connection with the fire that broke out on March 2, he told the state Assembly.

Vijayan said as many as 1,335 residents have sought treatment in government and private hospitals after the incident. Among them, 21 people required hospitalisation and no one had serious health issues, he added.

(With Inputs From Agencies)

