Another Road Rage Case in Delhi! Man Dragged for 200 Metres After Being Hit By Car

In yet another road rage incident in the national capital, a man was hit by a car and dragged for about 200 meters in the Firoz Shah Road area on Tuesday, an ANI report mentioned. Police took cognizance of the case and seized the car involved in the accident. The identities of those involved in the incident are not clear at the moment. More details are awaited.

Delhi | A man dragged for around 200 meters in Firoz Shah Road area after being hit by a car driven by another man. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/kFxuKSqvZG— ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2023

In a similar incident, a man was hit by a car and then dragged for half a kilometre on its bonnet in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden in January earlier this year. According to a PTI report, a case under sections 279 (rash driving), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code was registered in connection with the case.

The case came only two weeks after 20-year-old Anjali Singh was killed in the early hours of the New Year when her scooter was hit by a car which dragged her for 12 kilometres from Sultanpur to Kanjhawala in New Delhi.

According to the chargesheet filed by the Delhi police in the Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case, the accused had ample opportunities to save the victim but they continued to drive and knowingly dragged her with the car. The knowledge part was established by the fact that they stopped the car just about 500-600 meters from the place of the incident. The two accused persons, who were sitting in the rear seat, and one other person from the front seat (driver’s side) came out of the car and checked whether the victim was still stuck under the car or not, it added. READ MORE

