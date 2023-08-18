CHANGE LANGUAGE
After Stir Over AP Dhillon's 'Tricolour Shoes', PKEs Claim Punjabi Singer 'Supports Khalistan Agenda'
1-MIN READ

After Stir Over AP Dhillon’s ‘Tricolour Shoes’, PKEs Claim Punjabi Singer ‘Supports Khalistan Agenda’

Reported By: Ankur Sharma

Edited By: Oindrila Mukherjee

News18.com

Last Updated: August 18, 2023, 21:01 IST

New Delhi, India

Screenshots from a video posted by pro-Khalistan SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu. (Image: News18)

Pro-Khalistan Sikhs For Justice chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu shared a video with photos of AP Dhillon wearing footwear in colours of the Indian flag

Pro-Khalistan entities have claimed that Canada-based Punjabi singer AP Dhillon is a Khalistan supporter, based on his choice of footwear that recently caused a stir ahead of Independence Day. In a video message shared on social media on Friday, Sikhs For Justice chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu said Dhillon supports the Khalistani agenda and then talks about how the Indian flag was burned in Amritsar on August 15.

Pannu, a ‘designated’ terrorist heading an organisation declared unlawful for allegedly fuelling pro-Khalistan sentiment in India, shared photos of Dhillon wearing “Tricolour shoes”. The photos are from the singer’s social media, where he is promoting his new track With You featuring actress Banita Sandhu.

According to intelligence agencies, it is also possible that pro-Khalistan entities are trying to defame the singer, who is in India to promote the song. Since Dhillon is based out of Canada, agencies are tracking developments related to these claims.

Officials said these claims will be probed as earlier, too, Punjabi singers have been involved in Khalistan-related controversies while some of them have also been questioned by the NIA in a terror case linked to gangsters in Punjab. In terms of leadership, however, not much is left of pro-Khalistan groups and Pannu is the only leader running an “anti-India” campaign.

Dhillon was recently slammed for wearing footwear in the colours of the Indian flag after he posted a video promoting his latest song on his official Instagram handle. The shoes he was sporting left the internet miffed and some pointed out that they bore a resemblance to the Tricolour. Many accused the singer of disrespecting the national flag with one internet user wondering whether his choice, right before Independence Day, was a deliberate act while another was simply appalled at his actions.

With You is a romantic track with a music video featuring exotic locations and a couple on a romantic excursion. The lyrics have been written by Shinda Kahlon, who frequently collaborates with Dhillon. The singer is currently in India for his upcoming docuseries titled AP Dhillon: First of a Kind.

first published:August 18, 2023, 20:59 IST
last updated:August 18, 2023, 21:01 IST