AP Police Constable Feted for Gallant Rescue of Woman from River Godavari
AP Police Constable Feted for Gallant Rescue of Woman from River Godavari

Published By: Jessica Jani

PTI

Last Updated: March 21, 2023, 14:06 IST

Amravati, India

A video of Veerababu's heroic act went viral.

A video of Veerababu’s heroic act went viral. (Shutterstock)

Andhra Pradesh director general of police (DGP) K. V. Rajendranath Reddy felicitated constable Angani Veerababu from Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Konaseema district on Monday for this act with a cash award as well

A police constable was feted by the Andhra Pradesh government for gallantly rescuing a woman who jumped into the Godavari river to commit suicide recently.

Andhra Pradesh director general of police (DGP) K. V. Rajendranath Reddy felicitated constable Angani Veerababu from Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Konaseema district on Monday for this act with a cash award as well.

“Veerababu’s name has also been recommended for ‘Prime Minister’s Police Medal for Life Saving’,” said an official in a statement on Monday night.

According to the police, Veerababu was proceeding to attend his maternal grandmother’s final rites on Friday evening when he noticed a woman jumping from the Yedurlanka bridge into the gushing Yanam Godavari river.

He immediately jumped into the river estimated to be gushing over a depth of 40 feet to rescue the woman and handed her over to parents.

A video of Veerababu’s heroic act went viral.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
  1. Andhra Pradesh
first published:March 21, 2023, 14:06 IST
last updated:March 21, 2023, 14:06 IST
