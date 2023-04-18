‘Appalled...’: Jaishankar Slams Siddaramaiah for Raking Up Issue of Kannadigas Stuck in Sudan

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hit out at Congress leader Siddaramaiah for politicising the issue of Karnataka people who are stranded in Sudan amid the rising hostility between the military and paramilitary forces of the government.

“Simply appalled at your tweet! There are lives at stake; don’t do politics. Since the fighting started on April 14th, the Embassy of India in Khartoum has been continuously in touch with most Indian Nationals and PIOs in Sudan," the EAM said in a tweet.

Simply appalled at your tweet! There are lives at stake; don’t do politics.Since the fighting started on April 14th, the Embassy of India in Khartoum has been continuously in touch with most Indian Nationals and PIOs in Sudan. https://t.co/MawnIwStQp — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 18, 2023

The former Karnataka CM requested the Center to immediately intervene and ensure their safe return.

It is reported that 31 people from Karnataka belonging to Hakki Pikki tribe, are stranded in Sudan which is troubled by civil war.I urge @PMOIndia @narendramodi, @HMOIndia, @MEAIndia and @BSBommai to immediately intervene & ensure their safe return. — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 18, 2023

The Congress leader said the BJP government should immediately open diplomatic discussions and reach out to international agencies to ensure the well-being of Hakki Pikkis.

As many as 31 people belonging to Hakki-Pikki tribal community from Karnataka are stranded in Sudan, where rival factions of the ruling military regime have been battling for control of the African nation.

Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority Commissioner Manoj Rajan said, “We have got a message that a group of 31 people hailing from Karnataka are stranded in Sudan. We have informed the Ministry of External Affairs about it.” The officer said his department has asked the group to follow the instructions of the Indian embassy in Sudan.

“As of now, stranded people should stay wherever they are and not venture out.The MEA is seized of the matter and is working on it,” Rajan said in a statement.

The Hakki Pikkis in Sudan were left stranded without food for the past few days and the government has not yet initiated action to bring them back, he alleged.

At least 185 people have been killed and over 1,800 wounded since the fighting erupted in Sudan.

The sudden outbreak of violence over the weekend between the nation’s two top generals, each backed by tens of thousands of heavily armed fighters, trapped millions of people in their homes or wherever they could find shelter, with supplies running low and several hospitals forced to shut down.

The two sides are using tanks, artillery and other heavy weapons in densely populated areas. Fighter jets swooped overhead and anti-aircraft fire lit up the skies as darkness fell.

(With PTI inputs)

