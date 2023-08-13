AR Rahman's Chennai Concert Gets Cancelled Due to Rain; Stalin Promises New Infrastructure

AR Rahman’s concert on Saturday was cancelled due to incessant rainfall. The musician who was all set to take the stage, revealed that the concert had to be called off keeping in mind the dire weather conditions. However, the concert will rescheduled soon.

Hours before the concert, Rahman had posted his feelings of excitement on X — formerly known as Twitter — about performing in the city and meeting his fans. “Dear friends attending the Chennai concert tonight, I’m excited to see you all after so long! We request you to leave early and secure your seats early to have a memorable concert experience," he posted.

A little after this, the artist updated the fans on his concert being cancelled. He posted, “Dear Friends..Owing to adverse weather conditions and persistent rains, it is only made advisable for the health and safety of my beloved fans and friends to reschedule the concert to the nearest best date, with the guidance of the statutory authorities. More details on the new date will follow soon!EPI."

Replying to a fan’s post on X, Rahman said he hopes that with the help of the state government a next level infrastructure is built for art, mega shows and international experiences for Chennai.

I hope and pray that ..with the help of our government..we construct the next level infrastructure for art,mega shows and international experiences for Chennai #SafetyFirst #rain-resistant #sun-resistant #cluttterfreeparking #notrafficjams https://t.co/8QpwN56mYs— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) August 12, 2023

Meanwhile, in response to this post from Rahman, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin posted that with Kalaignar Convention Centre the will city soon fulfil its long-felt aspiration. He said that the convention centre, to be situated on ECR, will be a world class infrastructure that can host large scale concerts, performances, events, exhibitions, and conventions.

Chennai will soon fulfil this long-felt aspiration!#KalaignarConventionCentre to be established on #ECR, will be a world-class facility that can host large format concerts, performances, events, exhibitions and conventions.With iconic landscaping, hotels, food courts,… https://t.co/NiXtNntTzp — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) August 12, 2023

The centre will equipped with iconic landscapes, food courts, hotels, parking spaces and excellent connectivity, to become the city’s cultural icon.

Rahman, also posted on Instagram a picture of the venue that shows the entire area to be partially submerged in water owing to the heavy rains.

A few days back, the ARR Film Festival was also held from August 4 to August 9. Rahman was celebrating 30 years of his career in the industry, said an India Today report. He had posted, “Celebrating 30 years of love! Grateful for the incredible love and support I’ve received from all of you, near and far. Your kindness and warmth have touched my heart throughout his journey. Here’s to many more years of cherished memories together!"

The artist made his debut with film ‘Roja’ in 1992.