On Cam | 23-Year-Old Swept Away by Overflowing Waters of Arasinagundi Falls While Creating Instagram Reels
1-MIN READ

On Cam | 23-Year-Old Swept Away by Overflowing Waters of Arasinagundi Falls While Creating Instagram Reels

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: July 25, 2023, 09:11 IST

Udupi, India

The youth got washed away in seconds as his friend keeps filming. (Screengrab from PTI)

The unfortunate incident took place when the youth was making Instagram reels, and his friend, who was recording the performance, captured the entire heart-wrenching sequence on camera.

In a tragic incident on Sunday a 23-year-old man was swept away by the overflowing waters of Arasinagundi falls. The incident took place near Shivamogga’s Kollur in Karnataka.

A video, uploaded by news agency PTI showed that the man slipped all of a sudden and was swept away in a blink.

This incident comes a few days after a 32-year-old woman, identified as Jyoti Sonar, was swept away by a powerful wave at Mumbai’s Bandra Bandstand on a Sunday evening.

Her husband and their three children could only watch helplessly as the unfortunate event unfolded. The couple had gone onto a rock to capture a joyful moment with the scenic backdrop, but everything changed in an instant when the powerful wave struck.

