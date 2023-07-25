In a tragic incident on Sunday a 23-year-old man was swept away by the overflowing waters of Arasinagundi falls. The incident took place near Shivamogga’s Kollur in Karnataka.

The unfortunate incident took place when the youth was making Instagram reels, and his friend, who was recording the performance, captured the entire heart-wrenching sequence on camera.

VIDEO | A man died in Karnataka's Udupi after falling into an overflowing waterfall. pic.twitter.com/gP1q1L6EG7— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 24, 2023

A video, uploaded by news agency PTI showed that the man slipped all of a sudden and was swept away in a blink.

This incident comes a few days after a 32-year-old woman, identified as Jyoti Sonar, was swept away by a powerful wave at Mumbai’s Bandra Bandstand on a Sunday evening.

Her husband and their three children could only watch helplessly as the unfortunate event unfolded. The couple had gone onto a rock to capture a joyful moment with the scenic backdrop, but everything changed in an instant when the powerful wave struck.