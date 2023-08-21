Arkovi 19 Art Group Shines In Kottayam Public Library's 8th Film Exhibition

The Kottayam Public Library recently organised its 8th film exhibition, and the event witnessed resounding success. The captivating pictures showcased in the exhibition were skillfully crafted by members of a social media art group known as Arkovi 19. Leading this creative collective is artist Farinto Deepti, who not only heads the group but also served as one of the curators for the ongoing art exhibition.

The triumph of the current exhibition across all districts of Kerala has fueled the organizers’ aspirations to take on an even grander endeavour. Their vision is to orchestrate a mega art show that unites around a thousand artists, all with the aim of securing a prestigious spot in the Guinness Book of World Records.

The origins of the Kottayam Public Library trace back to the visionary T. Rama Rao Dewan Peshkar, who established it in 1882 during the era of the Northern Division of Travancore State. The library’s humble beginnings saw it as a modest reading room nestled within a small 2-room space, sprawled across 7 acres of land, with 35 members and 674 books. However, the library experienced gradual growth, blossoming into a paramount cultural institution within the state. Today, it boasts an impressive roster of over 4000 members, an expansive collection of 150,000 books, and a book storage facility encompassing 14,500 sq ft in a dedicated three-story building.

Recent enhancements have augmented the library’s offerings, including a spacious reference section designed to facilitate seamless reading experiences across a 2500-square-foot area. Moreover, a specialized study zone caters to research scholars who seek a tranquil environment for focused study. In 1967, a new four-story building was inaugurated, an event graced by the presence of Smt. Indira Gandhi, the then Prime Minister of India.

With an average footfall of a thousand visitors daily, the library serves as a haven for those who wish to engage with English and Malayalam newspapers and publications. Accessible to all without any charge, the facility extends its inclusivity by offering dedicated reading rooms for library members. The ground floor is thoughtfully equipped with a special reading zone catering to senior citizens, women, and differently-abled individuals, ensuring accessibility for all.