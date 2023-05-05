CHANGE LANGUAGE
Arms, Ammunition Seized from House in J-K's Pulwama; One Arrested

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: May 05, 2023, 14:16 IST

Srinagar, India

A search operation was carried out in the Lurgam area of Jammu and Kashmir's Tral on Thursday.(Representational Image/PTI)

During the searches, a Kalashnikov rifle, two magazines, and 56 bullets were seized from the house of Bashir Ahmad. He has been arrested, officials said

Security forces have arrested a person after seizing arms and ammunition from his house during a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said on Friday.

A search operation was carried out in the Lurgam area of Tral on Thursday, they said.

During the searches, a Kalashnikov rifle, two magazines, and 56 bullets were seized from the house of Bashir Ahmad. He has been arrested, officials said, adding a case has been registered and investigations were underway.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
