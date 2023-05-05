Arms, Ammunition Seized from House in J-K's Pulwama; One Arrested

Security forces have arrested a person after seizing arms and ammunition from his house during a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said on Friday.
A search operation was carried out in the Lurgam area of Tral on Thursday, they said.
During the searches, a Kalashnikov rifle, two magazines, and 56 bullets were seized from the house of Bashir Ahmad. He has been arrested, officials said, adding a case has been registered and investigations were underway.
Read all the Latest India News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)