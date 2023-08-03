CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Gyanvapi Mosque SurveyHaryana ViolenceParliament Monsoon SessionSeema HaiderHijab Ban in Mumbai College
Home » India » Army Jawan Who Went Missing from J-K's Kulgam Recovered: Police
1-MIN READ

Army Jawan Who Went Missing from J-K's Kulgam Recovered: Police

Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

PTI

Last Updated: August 03, 2023, 23:16 IST

Srinagar, India

Although police did not divulge any details about Wani’s missing case earlier, there were fears that he might have been abducted by terrorists. (Image: News18)

Although police did not divulge any details about Wani’s missing case earlier, there were fears that he might have been abducted by terrorists. (Image: News18)

Javaid Ahmad Wani, posted in Ladakh, went missing on Saturday from his native Kulgam district while he was on leave

An Army jawan who was reported missing from Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir last week has been recovered, police said on Thursday.

Javaid Ahmad Wani, posted in Ladakh, went missing on Saturday from his native Kulgam district while he was on leave.

”Missing Army jawan has been recovered by Kulgam Police. Joint interrogation will start shortly after medical checkup. Further details shall follow,” Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Kashmir Vijay Kumar said in a tweet.

Although police did not divulge any details about Wani’s missing case earlier, there were fears that he might have been abducted by terrorists.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. Kulgam
  2. jammu and kashmir
first published:August 03, 2023, 23:16 IST
last updated:August 03, 2023, 23:16 IST