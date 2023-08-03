Army Jawan Who Went Missing from J-K's Kulgam Recovered: Police

An Army jawan who was reported missing from Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir last week has been recovered, police said on Thursday.

Javaid Ahmad Wani, posted in Ladakh, went missing on Saturday from his native Kulgam district while he was on leave.

”Missing Army jawan has been recovered by Kulgam Police. Joint interrogation will start shortly after medical checkup. Further details shall follow,” Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Kashmir Vijay Kumar said in a tweet.

Although police did not divulge any details about Wani’s missing case earlier, there were fears that he might have been abducted by terrorists.